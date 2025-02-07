Former soccer star Patrice Evra shares one-word reaction to Michael 'Venom' Page's rib-tickling pirate-themed skit

Michael 'Venom' Page got the former soccer star, Patrice Evra, bursting out in laughter with his latest pirate-themed video. It showcased Page on a treasure hunt amidst the desert.

Page's last fight against Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia stands as a testimony to the effectiveness of his unusual fighting style. Despite moving up to middleweight, the UK native maintained his back-and-forth hopping stance throughout the fight causing problems for Magomedov.

'Bullet' couldn't find many openings due to Page's unconventional style, while 'Venom' landed a plethora of heavy blows on his rival throughout to win via a unanimous decision.

The UFC had been promoting Magomedov with a pirate-themed skit due to one of his eyes being non-functional. However, Page declared himself the new captain of Magomedov's ship after defeating him at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 37-year-old recently posted a comical video on his Instagram showcasing his first hunt for the treasure as a pirate. On account of taking over Magomedov's ship in Saudi Arabia, Page had his first voyage amidst the desert instead of the sea. In the end, it also became successful as he found his treasured "MVP" ring buried in the sand.

The former French soccer star, Evra, laughed out loud at Page's hilarious antics along with sarcastically questioning him about the need for such goofiness. The ex-captain of the French national team penned:

"Whyyy 🤣🤣🤣"

Patrice Evra's reaction to Michael Page's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @michaelvenompage on Instagram]

Michael 'Venom' Page wants one of his English compatriots as his next rival

Michael 'Venom' Page may have clarified his intentions about returning to welterweight after defeating Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia. But he refrained from being specific about choosing his next rival during his octagon interview.

The revelation about Page's preferred opponent came during his appearance on the UFC Post Show on ESPN MMA. 'Venom' mentioned that he wanted to fight his English compatriot and the former welterweight champ Leon Edwards next. He said:

"The only name that I think is gonna be great for the UK, that's the only time I'd take that fight, is Leon Edwards."

Check out Michael Page's comments below (06:12):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.