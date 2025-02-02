Michael 'Venom' Page calls for all-British clash with Leon Edwards after dominant win over Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Michael 'Venom' Page made his second career appearance at middleweight when he faced off against Shara Magomedov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

Both Page and Magomedov are striking-based fighters, with 'MVP' holding a background in karate while his opponent trained largely in Muay Thai. The British fighter is known for his incredibly awkward fighting style, and 'Shara Bullet' visibly struggled to find his timing against the darting movements of Page.

Page handed the Dagestani fighter his first career defeat, and called for his next opponent. Despite his success at 185 pounds, Page is eager to return to welterweight and face off against fellow countryman Leon Edwards.

'MVP' was interviewed by ESPN MMA following his win in Riyadh, where he said:

"The only name that I think is gonna be great for the UK, that's the only time I'd take that fight, is Leon Edwards."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page discuss Leon Edwards below (6:08):

Edwards has been matched up with one of the welterweight division's best new talents, Jack Della Maddalena, at UFC London in March. Should the former champion be the first man to defeat Della Maddalena, he will almost certainly push for another title shot.

Michael 'Venom' Page admits to still feeling the pressure of the UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page competed outside of the UFC for most of his career, largely for Bellator MMA until he signed with his newfound fighting home in 2024.

Having completed his third fight in the octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia, the 37-year-old unexpectedly admitted that his eyes are still adjusting to the 'bright lights' of the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Page appeared in front of the media following his win over Shara Magomedov, where he reflected on his journey in the octagon. He said:

"I actually think, and I didn't think this at the beginning, but I'm starting to think about more about it now. There is an effect of being in the UFC. The magnitude of the UFC brand, the event, that's what's kind of still weighing on me a little bit. It's making me a little bit more hesitant. Whereas before when I was at Bellator there was no hesitation."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (3:00):

