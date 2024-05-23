Former strawweight queen Smilla Sundell explains why move to flyweight makes thorough sense: "I would be stronger"

The days of Smilla Sundell competing at strawweight are unfortunately numbered. That could, however, give way to an exciting run at a new weight class.

Compared to her recent opponents, the height of Sundell means that she is towering over them in the fight. She isn't getting any smaller, to the extent that she can't do any weight training in her camps because it would make strawweight unavailable.

Despite missing weight and being stripped of her title last time out at ONE Fight Night 22, Smilla Sundell is still confident that she can safely make strawweight if she is given enough notice before fight night.

She does have plans to move up to flyweight in the near future, though, which would allow her to improve herself physically.

In a recent interview on the ONE on SK podcast, Sundell spoke about the benefits of moving up to flyweight and how she wouldn't be short for opponents when trying to build up the division:

"Yeah, that would be good. I think I would be stronger, I can put on muscles. And yeah, that move to flyweight would be great. I know there's people out there."

Smilla Sundell has a few final strawweight goals to tick off

Before she makes the jump up to flyweight, Smilla Sundell made it very clear in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 22 that she isn't quite done at strawweight.

Having lost her belt on the scales, the former champion wants the opportunity to win back her belt after not being defeated in this weight class.

The Muay Thai striker is also sure to have a keen interest in the upcoming main event of ONE Fight Night 23, where an inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will be crowned.

There could be a few assignments left before Sundell starts a new chapter in her career.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.