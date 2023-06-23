Former two-division champ Martin Nguyen remains loyal to ONE: “I’m with the company to the end”

Martin Nguyen plans on retiring with ONE Championship when his fighting days are over.

Making his ONE debut in November 2014, Nguyen started with an impressive professional MMA record of 3-0. Over the course of eight and a half years, ‘The Situ-Asian’ has established himself as a legendary figure within the promotion, becoming its first two-division world champion and currently holding a rank as a featherweight contender.

The 34-year-old has reached the second half of his fighting career, raising questions about what’s next. Some people believe Nguyen can make another world title run, while others question how many more fights he has left.

Regardless of what’s next for Martin Nguyen, fans can expect his journey to continue and finish in the Circle. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, he expressed his commitment to ONE Championship, stating:

“I’m with the company to the end so I’m just going through with some talks at the moment with the big man and go on from there.”

Martin Nguyen, a former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion, last fought on February 24 at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II.

After three hard-fought rounds, he secured a unanimous decision victory against Leonardo Casotti, putting him back on the path to success. Looking ahead, Nguyen plans to maintain his momentum and continue building his career later this year.

Nguyen is not in a rush to fight again. The 34-year-old has created a better life for his family through his ONE Championship success. As a result, he plans to wait until the perfect opportunity appears.

There are several options for Nguyen’s next fight. Assuming he wants a ranked opponent, ‘The Situ-Asian’ could wait for Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon to fight on July 14. He could also pursue a rematch against Ilya Freymanov or Thanh Le, who don’t have an official matchup announced.

