Martin Nguyen shares early prediction of Garry Tonon vs Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 12

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen is looking forward to catching fellow featherweight contenders Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov fighting it out next month in Bangkok.

‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon of the United States and ‘The Cobra’ Gasanov of Russia will collide at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It is a fight that former division king Martin Nguyen sees as going to be a toss-up, with the outcome hinging on the direction the contest would take.

‘The Situ-Asian’ shared his take on the match in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“I predict Garry Tonon via some type of leg lock. If it stays on the feet, which I assume it would because if you put two grapplers together it ends up being like a striking match then I feel Shamil has got this.”

Watch the interview below:

No. 2 contender Garry Tonon is fresh from his first-round submission victory by way of a kimura over fellow American Johnny Nunez back in January. Prior to that, he ventured into submission grappling but was unsuccessful, losing to grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo.

Shamil Gasanov, the No. 5 contender, for his part, made it a successful ONE debut last October, defeating South Korea’s Kim Jae Woong by submission (rear-naked choke) in the first round.

A victory at ONE Fight Night 12 will propel their respective push to climb the division currently ruled by Tang Kai of China.

Martin Nguyen, meanwhile, is the No. 4 contender, who swung back to the win column in February this year over Brazilian Leonardo Casotti by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

