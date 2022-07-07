Henry Cejudo reveals gameplan for possible future Sean O'Malley clash

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has provided an insight into what his gameplan would be for a potential fight against UFC bantamweight superstar ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.

Cejudo recently re-entered the USADA testing pool and plans to return to MMA competition this year. In the latest edition of The Triple C & Schmo Show, The Schmo pointed out that Cejudo is pursuing UFC title matchups. He then asked whether Cejudo would fight O’Malley in a non-title matchup. ‘Triple C’ responded by stating:

“Why not, man? I think that would be a good tune-up fight. But the goal for me for Sean is to get rid of him in two rounds. Like, don’t make him go past two rounds. So, that’s my goal. But he wouldn’t take the fight. It’d be his coaches, everybody – I’m stylistically, I’m just too smart, I’m too experienced, I’m too tough, and I’m definitely too damn good-looking.”

Cejudo trains at the Fight Ready gym whereas O’Malley trains at The MMA Lab, both of which are located in Arizona. The Schmo highlighted this and jested that there’d be spies in both gyms ahead of their possible showdown. Cejudo replied by saying:

“Yeah, but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. I would take him down. I would do some nasty things to him. I’ll kick that front leg of his. And then, I’ll slowly start putting my hands on him. And that’s it. That’s the gameplan. That’s how you beat ‘Sean O’Salty.’”

Watch Cejudo discuss the topic at 10:03 in the video below:

Sean O’Malley on his run-in with Henry Cejudo at UFC 276

Sean O’Malley’s most recent fight transpired at UFC 276 on July 2nd. The matchup ended in an NC (No Contest), as his opponent Pedro Munhoz was unable to continue due to an eye poke in round two. Following this, O’Malley was confronted by Cejudo backstage at UFC 276, with the former two-division UFC champion challenging him to a fight.

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Sean O'Malley gave his take on his run-in with Henry Cejudo. Jibing about the 35-year-old Cejudo’s weight and age, O'Malley stated:

“That little fata** should stay retired. He’s running around drunk in the backstage, got escorted out. He was tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. I don’t know, maybe he’s having a midlife crisis.”

The 27-year-old 'Sugar' indicated that Henry Cejudo hasn't competed in years, with the latter having last fought in May 2020. Presently, neither O’Malley's nor Cejudo’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially revealed.

Watch O’Malley sound off on Cejudo in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far