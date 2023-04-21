Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns was recently made official as the new co-main event for UFC 288 on May 6.

Both fighters are taking a risk, especially considering that they accepted the bout on two-weeks notice and there could be title implications for the winner. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to weigh in on the news of Muhammad vs. Burns being added to the event and praised both welterweight contenders for their dedication to their dreams of becoming the welterweight champion.

"It's one thing to talk smack on Twitter, but to actually sign on the dotted line on 2 weeks' notice means your loyal to your dream. Winner gets a welterweight title shot next"

"It's one thing to talk smack on Twitter, but to actually sign on the dotted line on 2 weeks' notice means your loyal to your dream. Winner gets a welterweight title shot next"

Cejudo will be returning to the octagon after a three-year layoff to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship in the main event. After the lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush needed to be rescheduled, 'Triple C' welcomed the welterweight contenders to the card, writing:

"Respect to both fighters, welcome to UFC 288 @GilbertDurinho @bullyb170"

Cejudo will be returning to the octagon after a three-year layoff to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship in the main event. After the lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush needed to be rescheduled, 'Triple C' welcomed the welterweight contenders to the card, writing:

The Muhammad vs. Burns winner is likely to be next in line for a title shot against the winner of the welterweight title bout between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards later this year.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush made official for UFC 289

[ 🎟️ Tickets on sale to the public TOMORROW at 12pmPT / 3pmET ] Vancouver’s got itself a HUGE co-main event!! @CharlesDoBronxs vs @BeneilDariush is coming to #UFC289 [ 🎟️ Tickets on sale to the public TOMORROW at 12pmPT / 3pmET ] Vancouver’s got itself a HUGE co-main event!!@CharlesDoBronxs vs @BeneilDariush is coming to #UFC289! 🇨🇦[ 🎟️ Tickets on sale to the public TOMORROW at 12pmPT / 3pmET ] https://t.co/Qq9qejXLqk

Fans will have to wait an extra month for the highly anticipated lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush as the promotion officially announced that the fight will be taking place at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 10.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place on May 6, but a minor injury forced Oliveira off the card. At first, it appeared as though Dariush would remain on the card against another opponent, but the promotion was able to reschedule the bout for a month later instead.

'Do Bronx' will be competing for the first time since losing his lightweight championship to Islam Makhachev last October. While Dariush will look to extend his winning streak and earn a title shot against Makhachev, likely at the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi later this year.

