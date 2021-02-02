Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo shares a glimpse of his own statue

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to unveil a glimpse of his own statue. In this Twitter post, a sculpted carving of Triple C's face can be seen alongside his two championship belts.

Henry Cejudo's sculpture bears resemblance to the ancient sculptures of Greek Gods. Even Cejudo mockingly compared himself to various Greek Gods like Zeus and Hercules.

Zeus, Hercules, Plato, Nike, Athena, King David, and now Triple C has his own statue. Thank you for the awesome sculpture @jeanbaptisteseckler I will cherish it forever. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/pOpY89yJ4V — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 31, 2021

Over the years, Henry Cejudo has embraced a narcissistic yet cringy persona. Cejudo is among a few exceptional athletes who have secured two titles simultaneously in the UFC.

Apart from being a double division champion, Cejudo also boasts an Olympic gold medal on his resume. This is the reason why Triple C famously uses the tagline "bend the knee" to assert his dominance over his peers.

In a recent tweet, Henry took a dig at Conor McGregor's fans for claiming that the Notorious one had a far superior MMA resume compared to him.

Only I can retweet my own tweets. #bendtheknee https://t.co/W0QLZp9DxH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 1, 2021

Henry even called the Irishman 'McTapper' after his loss at UFC 257. Cejudo suggested McGregor make changes in his karateka stance to avoid calf kick damage.

Is Henry Cejudo hinting at coming out of retirement?

Advertisement

At UFC 249, Henry Cejudo defended his bantamweight belt against former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. After a spectacular knockout victory, Cejudo announced his retirement from professional fighting as he believes to have achieved it all at just 33 years of age.

However, in a recent tweet, Cejudo hinted at making his comeback to the UFC.

This world would be a better place if everybody would just bend the knee to Triple C! 🇧🇷💴🐐🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qW6AdfE25j — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 11, 2021

Suggesting that his presence makes the "world a better place", Henry Cejudo might be referring to making his return to the Octagon. This tweet might have been a jab at the current Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Even Figueiredo had previously expressed his desire to compete for the BMF belt against Henry Cejudo. Triple C responded to this offer by taunting UFC president Dana White and Figueiredo on Twitter. He stated that he might consider coming out of retirement to prove that he is still the best flyweight in the world at the moment.

Advertisement

Yo @danawhite I’m really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can’t get my name out his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is! I just want to know where did he get that Kush from? 🌲 🔥 @daico_deusdaguerra pic.twitter.com/tKB0pgA2dV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 5, 2021

Things will certainly get interesting if Henry Cejudo decides to grace the UFC with his presence again.