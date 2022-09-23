"Ready to Hunt"- Former UFC and Bellator Champion Eddie Alvarez is ready to test free agency once again after parting ways with ONE Championship

After helping ONE Championship grow its audience in the US, Eddie Alvarez announced his departure from the promotion. He is insistent on returning to the cage and competing soon.

'The Underground King' is one of the greatest lightweights of his generation, and aims to keep fighting and building his legacy at the age of 38. The brawleris known for having traveled the world and competed for some of the most notable MMA promotions. He has held some respected titles in the process too.

In a social media post addressing his future with ONE, the 40-fight mixed martial arts veteran announced that he is "officially a free agent" and is "ready to hunt" his next victim inside the cage.

"Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I'm officially a free agent and ready to hunt. Tell me who's next?"

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight 🏼 Tell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to HuntTell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt 👊🏼🔪 Tell me whose next ?UGK

Though his ONE Championship run wasn't the greatest, Alvarez will remain a respected athlete. He will most likely be able to find work in whichever fight company he wishes.

The former UFC lightweight champion put on some spectacular wars inside the octagon and was the self-proclaimed "most violent man" in the entire company during his time there.

Will Eddie Alvarez be welcomed back into the UFC?

While it may be a stretch due to his treatment by the promotion, Eddie Alvarez making a return to the octagon could be huge for the company. A signing could open up multiple big fight options.

Although he is at the tail end of his career, the well-rounded warrior could headline a UFC Fight Night card or be a big draw on the main card during a massive event.

A fight that would instantly be one of the biggest fights in the UFC lightweight division could be a long-awaited rubber match between Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler.

The two met during their time in Bellator and provided the MMA world with two legendary brawls. Winning with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round of their first bout, 'Iron' then lost a close split-decision in their rematch two years later.

If the UFC isn't Eddie Alvarez's next destination, he will undoubtedly be a much-welcome addition to either the PFL or Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship rosters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far