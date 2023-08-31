Former UFC champ Cody Garbrandt almost brawls with fighter on Russian podcast

UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt recently almost got into a brawl while he was on a Russian podcast.

Garbrandt was promoting the Absolute Championship Akhmat's (ACA) Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal between Bibert Tumenov and former PFL tournament champion Lance Palmer.

In a clip uploaded to social media platforms, Tumenov is seen sitting across Garbrandt on a separate couch with two mediators between them. Tumenov erupted at something Garbrandt said and tried to get at 'No Love'.

As Tumenov rose from his seat, Garbrandt responded by jumping up to meet the challenge. The two were immediately restrained by the mediators before they made physical contact. The rest of the production team and others on set also joined in to hold back the enraged fighters.

As they tried to put distance between the two fighters, things got rowdy and the UFC bantamweight toppled a couch while struggling to get himself out of the clutches of those restraining him. The tension lasted for about half a minute till both the fighters were calmer and not interested in engaging anymore.

It is unclear what Cody Garbrandt may have said to Bibert Tumenov to warrant a violent reaction, but the entire clip online is filled with bleeps for all the expletives thrown during the tense altercation.

What is Cody Garbrandt doing in Russia?

The reason for Cody Garbrandt to get into an altercation with Bibert Tumenov is because 'No Love' is part of Lance Palmer's corner.

Garbrandt is in Russia to support Palmer in the upcoming quarterfinals of ACA's Featherweight Grand Prix. Palmer previously won the 2018 and 2019 PFL featherweight championships and is going to fight for the first time this year.

It will also mark Palmer's debut in ACA, a promotion that his opponent Tumenov is much more familiar with, having fought six times under its banner. The two featherweights were scheduled to meet at ACA 161 last month, but the bout was pushed back to ACA 162.

Garbrandt and Palmer are both Ohio natives with an NCAA wrestling background who have trained together for over 10 years at gyms like Team Alpha Male and Xtreme Couture.

