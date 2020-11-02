Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor promises to visit India in the future as he sends a message to his Indian fans

Former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor recently conducted a Q&A session on Twitter and chimed in with his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, and other notable topics.

Among other topics, the Irishman was asked when his whiskey Proper 12 or Conor McGregor himself will be visiting India. The Notorious One responded by stating that India has seen double-digit growth in whiskey sales in the past year and Conor McGregor's team is working thoroughly to introduce Proper 12 in India.

Lastly, Conor McGregor concluded his tweet by claiming that he himself will also be visiting India during the inauguration of Proper 12 in the country. Here is what the former UFC lightweight champion wrote:

Thank you Sir. India has seen double digit growth in whiskey sales this past few year, and we are most certainly working on India for our future, yes.

And of course I’ll be there! India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/U3v5IUKWGR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

What's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC?

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since January of 2020. In his last UFC outing, McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of their main event clash. For his return opponent in UFC, the Irishman will lock horns with Dustin Poirier in a rematch at 155 lbs.

The last time Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared-off inside the Octagon it was at Featherweight and the former UFC two division champion quite easily dispatched The Diamond on that occasion.

That being said, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have grown as fighters since their initial meeting in UFC and both men have gone on to hold titles in the Lightweight division.

This also will mark Conor McGregor's return to the UFC's Lightweight division where he last fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The Notorious One has also been heavily involved in the UFC Welterweight Division. After a splendid performance against Cowboy, there were also talks of McGregor and Poirier fighting in the Welterweight division. However, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the fight will take place at 155 lbs.