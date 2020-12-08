Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier still getting tested by USADA; takes a hilarious shot at Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier has never stopped taking shots at Jon Jones and this week was no different. In the DC & Helwani show on ESPN, the former UFC Double Champion revealed that he is still in the USADA testing pool and got tested just a day before.

Daniel Cormier then proceeded to take a shot at his longtime rival Jon Jones:

DC says he's still in the USADA testing pool: ...even in retirement I'm still cleaner than Jon Jones.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/wRNdwv0uA5 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 7, 2020

"I got tested yesterday. Even in retirement, I'm still cleaner than Jon Jones. I'm just going to get tested for the rest of my life. At this point, I'm just taking tests for fun."

What's interesting is how Daniel Cormier stated that he has no issues with testing. It can normally be difficult for most fighters, but he has continued to get it done and seems confident that he can remain in the testing pool.

Usually, fighters have to request USADA to remove them from the testing pool once they've retired. However, a lot of retired fighters continue to get tested, possibly keeping the door open to a return.

With that said, Daniel Cormier has stated on multiple occasions that he was done after the third Stipe Miocic fight. While it didn't end the way he would have wanted, he had a career that only a few MMA fighters can dream of.

Is Daniel Cormier right about Jon Jones?

The case of Jon Jones is a tricky one. He happens to be the most regularly-tested fighter on the UFC roster, and by all means, he hasn't had any issues since returning in 2018 minus a small hiccup that forced the UFC to shift cities for his return PPV.

Daniel Cormier, on the other hand, hasn't had to face the same issues. However, it seems as though no matter how much time passes, his feud with Jon Jones continues, one way or another.