Former UFC champion draws parallel between Jon Jones and Jake Paul while discussing heavyweight champion's reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones made his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 309 last weekend as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. He stated his plans to continue his MMA career after teasing retirement if the UFC properly compensated him.

Michael Bisping recently compared 'Bones' to Jake Paul while discussing a potential matchup with Tom Aspinall. Speaking to guest Paul Felder on his podcast, Believe You Me, the former middleweight champion stated:

"Jon can do whatever he wants. My only issue is as a man, as a fighter, is him saying he doesn't have this obligation to fight these young, up-and-coming, hungry, dangerous guys that have an ability to beat him. I don't get that. That's what my problem is with Jake Paul. Fighting guys that he knows he can beat."

Trending

Bisping continued:

"Alex Pereira, he has a very blatantly obvious path to victory. He just took down Stipe. He took down Ciryl Gane. He will take down Alex Pereira. Would he be able to take down Tom? That's the question. That's the fight. That's what we want to see."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (starting at the 13:49 mark):

Jones has shared that he wants to face Alex Pereira in a super fight next. UFC CEO Dana White has expressed an interest in the heavyweight champion facing Aspinall next. However, he did note that he expects 'Bones' to take some time away before the sides begin negotiations for his next fight.

UFC champ believes Jon Jones will face Tom Aspinall

Julianna Pena was on hand at UFC 309 as Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title. The women's bantamweight champion recently claimed that she believes 'Bones' will face Tom Aspinall next.

Speaking to Conner Burks and Eric Jackman of The Boys in the Back, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' stated:

" As a fighter like Jon Jones, who has done so much in the sport, I feel like - especially with him saying that he's not done, he's not retiring - he is one of those guys who is not going to ride off into the sunset, if you will, knowing that there's other meat on the table that he still hasn't finished."

Check out Julianna Pena's comments on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (starting at the 0:48 mark):

Pena added Aspinall needs to continue what he has done to apply pressure on the UFC. She noted she believes the fight will take place, citing the promotion's track record of typically giving the fans what they want.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback