  Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis takes shot at critics with powerful message

Former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis takes shot at critics with powerful message

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:18 GMT
Dricus du Plessis issues a strong message.
Dricus du Plessis issues a strong message. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dricus du Plessis recently fired back at his critics with a strong statement on social media, asking them to look at his MMA resume.

Last month, du Plessis made his third middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago. The unbeaten Chimaev displayed his wrestling prowess, spending the majority of the fight on top of du Plessis and landing 529 strikes to dethrone the South African by unanimous decision. Many in the MMA community were dissatisfied with du Plessis' takedown defense, criticizing his team's lack of preparation for Chimaev's ground game.

In a recent Instagram post, du Plessis seemingly hit back at the critics, writing:

''If you think your hate has any affect on me go look at the CV''

Du Plessis was on a six-fight win streak in the octagon before fighting for the 185-pound gold against then-champion Sean Strickland at UFC 297 last year. He put on an impressive performance and captured the belt via split decision in a hard-fought contest. Later that year, he became the first fighter to submit Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in his first title defense.

This February, du Plessis faced Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 and secured a unanimous decision win. However, Chimaev's explosiveness at UFC 319 was too much for 'Stillknocks', who is aiming to make a strong comeback early next year, according to his coach Morne Visser.

Ex-UFC champion suggests Dricus du Plessis take long break to fix ground game

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz made an appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast last month and discussed Dricus du Plessis' title loss against Khamzat Chimaev.

Cruz said that du Plessis will have to focus heavily on his wrestling ability if he wants to reclaim his middleweight belt from Chimaev in a potential rematch:

''[Du Plessis] says six months, I'll fill some gaps, but when I look at that, that's not six months. He didn't separate one time, like, nothing. His legs weren't getting involved from his back. He's just never been put on his back that long, I don't think, and you have to have an offense from the bottom in order to get up. If your job when you get taken down is just to get up and escape, that's kind of defensive in a way." [36:01 of the interview]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
