Former UFC champion explains why Michael Chandler waiting for Conor McGregor fight might be "the smart thing to do"

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to fight at UFC 303. Unfortunately, their bout has been pushed back. Nevertheless, some have opined that Chandler, who has sat out for two years in wait for McGregor's return, should not budge and continue holding out for the much sought-after 'Red Panty Night.'

One such opinion has come from former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who is familiar with the perks of a bout with the Irishman. During a recent sitdown with MMA Today, Alvarez encouraged Chandler to keep pursuing a McGregor welterweight bout, regardless of the inactivity.

"The smart thing to do is fight as little as possible and make as much money as possible, and he's doing that. So, with one fight, if he get some pay-per-views, he can make some $3 million plus just for the Conor [McGregor] fight. That was, like, quick math. You know, he'd have to fight and win four or five times to do that. That would take, like, two or three years to do that. So, he's doing the right thing. Hopefully it works out for him."

Alvarez likely made more money fighting McGregor than anyone else. Moreover, he has experience fighting both men, especially Chandler, with whom he had two fights in Bellator, with each man having a win apiece. Whether Chandler continues his pursuit of McGregor is a question on everyone's mind.

However, it is more than likely that given how much he has already committed to the idea of a McGregor bout, including coaching against the Irishman on 'The Ultimate Fighter' 31, he will likely face 'The Notorious' at a later date.

Michael Chandler has offered his reaction to the bout cancelation with Conor McGregor

While it's unclear what may happen, Michael Chandler took to X/Twitter to share his reaction to the cancelation of his UFC 303 headliner with Conor McGregor. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion posted a clip depicting him pouring a glass of tequila for himself.

"Welp...back #onHiatus"

The tweet's caption also implied that he will go on hiatus and stay on the sidelines for the time being. It seems like he's committed to waiting for McGregor's return, likely feeling that he's invested far too much time to simply give up now.