Former UFC champion ready to return following Amanda Nunes' retirement announcement

After lighting up the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, Amanda Nunes informed the world that she would no longer compete in a sport she has dominated for many years. Many were shocked at the announcement, and it leaves the women's bantamweight division in a tough place as a former champion is ready to return.

'The Lioness' has arguably the greatest resume in the history of women's MMA and is rightfully considered by many as the GOAT. On top of holding belts in two divisions and being a dominant champion, her legacy was heightened with knockout wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm.

As announced on social media earlier today, with the women's bantamweight title now vacant, former champion Germaine de Randamie is preparing for her return and could compete before the end of the year.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Interesting note, especially with Amanda Nunes retiring last weekend, I'm told Germaine de Randamie spoke to the UFC a week ago about her pending return, likely looking around September/October. Interesting note, especially with Amanda Nunes retiring last weekend, I'm told Germaine de Randamie spoke to the UFC a week ago about her pending return, likely looking around September/October.

De Randamie has been a consistent title threat throughout her years inside the Octagon and hopes to recapture the throne she once sat upon. If the September/October timeline is correct, she could be placed on either UFC 293 in Australia or UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, as well as one of many Fight Night cards.

As stated by Dana White during the most recent post-event press conference, Julianna Pena 'makes sense' to be one half of the fight for the vacant 135lbs strap. If the Netherlands native isn't the one standing across the cage from 'The Venezuelan Vixen,' it could potentially be Raquel Pennington—the No.2-ranked fighter currently riding a five-fight win streak.

Have Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie ever fought?

Throughout their shared years under the UFC banner, Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie have competed against one another on two separate occasions.

Two fights before going on her legendary 12-fight win streak and cementing herself as one of the greatest of all time, the Brazilian met 'The Iron Lady' inside the octagon and scored a TKO win almost a decade ago.

The pair would meet at UFC 245 six years later, and although De Randamie had moments with her striking, Amanda Nunes' grappling was the story of the fight. The last time we saw the undefeated kickboxer inside the cage, she secured an unlikely submission victory over the aforementioned Julianna Pena.

GDR catching the champ with a big kick! #UFC245 OH!GDR catching the champ with a big kick! @IronLadyMMA OH! GDR catching the champ with a big kick! @IronLadyMMA #UFC245 https://t.co/OqeAQHZDG1

