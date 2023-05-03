Former UFC champion reveals the only time he's flown private was with Vin Diesel

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently opened up about the time he accompanied Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel on his private jet, revealing that it was the only time he'd ever flown private.

The former middleweight champion is a close associate of the famous actor, having starred alongside him in the 2017 blockbuster 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage.' Bisping played the role of 'Hawk' and was part of a cast that included superstars like Deepika Padukone, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ruby Rose.

tritonfilms @tritonfilms Filming with Vin Diesel and Michael Bisping. :-) Filming with Vin Diesel and Michael Bisping. :-) https://t.co/zb0xg1nrUb

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping shared his story of flying private with Vin Diesel after wrapping up film promotions in Brazil. He said:

"When I was promoting XXX, I was down in Brazil when I filmed that movie with Vin Diesel... We have a good weekend... Sunday morning I got an email that my flights been canceled because of the weather."

He continued:

"Then I get a knock on the door by Vin's security guard, he's like, "Mr. Diesel wants to know if you'd like to escort him on his private jet home." I'm like, "You bet your a** I do." That's the only time I've ever flown private."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (25:39):

When Vin Diesel revealed why he picked former UFC champion Michael Bisping for his film

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel is no stranger to working with UFC legends and has cast MMA stars like Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano in his immensely popular Fast and Furious film series.

Unsurprisingly, when Diesel wanted to cast a UFC fighter with an English accent in an installment of his 'XXX' series, Conor McGregor was the obvious choice.

While the famous Irishman initially agreed to feature in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage,' his shock second-round submission loss to Nate Diaz in August 2016 rendered him unable to fulfill his commitment.

Since an English accent was a prerequisite for the role, the then-middleweight champion Michael Bisping replaced the Irishman. Vin Diesel explained this decision in an interview with MMAFighting in December 2016, stating:

"I wanted to have an English accent in the movie. I had created a role for Conor McGregor... after he lost to Nate Diaz, he had to go to a dark place... So he wasn't able to do this film at the time... I wanted someone that had that English accent... I got Michael Bisping to come and do that."

Poll : 0 votes