Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker slams Assassins Creed Shadows, reveals legacy title he is waiting to be remastered

Robert Whittaker shared a critical opinion about the recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is the fourteenth major instalment of the Assassin's Creed series and was released on March 20.

In a recent episode of the MMArcade podcast, Whittaker gave a rather unenthusiastic response when asked to share his thoughts on the action-adventure stealth game, stating:

"I don't like sneaky boys, man! I don't like sleuthing through the shadows like a coward. I more of a 'look you in the eye, kill you' sort of a fella, right? I jumpd into Valhalla and stuff like that. But you know, the same thing that has killed me for the entire series is just that someone's like a VR playing him. I cannot get over that at all."

He added:

"If it's same formula as Valhalla, I didn't like the combat, I didn't like a lot of things. I am waiting for 'Black Flags'... I'll play that first. I like the idea of being a pirate, raiding people."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments here (37:25).

Is the release date for Robert Whittaker's favorite 'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' confirmed?

The original version of 'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' was released in 2013 and has been considered one of the best instalments of the franchise. While the rumors of Ubisoft releasing the remastered version of the game were circulating online for a while, there had been no official announcement, especially considering that 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' was due for its release.

According to Insider Gaming, the remastered version of 'Black Flag' was expected to be released in November 2025. However, the rumoured dates after the 'Shadows' delay were not known.

An article by Gamerant claimed that Ubisoft will start promoting the remastered version of Black Flags or a "probable launch in 2026." However, these have been unformed rumours, and Ubisoft has not made any official announcement about its release date.

