Former UFC champion seemingly lauds PSG star Achraf Hakimi for 'Game Changer' divorce move

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has seemingly lauded football star Achraf Hakimi for his divorce move.

Hakimi was all over the headlines over the last week after it was revealed that he and his wife Hiba Abouk are seeking a divorce. While filing for divorce, Abouk tried to claim half of the share in the PSG star's fortune. However, it was revealed that none of the 24-year-old's wealth was in his name.

Achraf Hakimi has kept all his assets in his mother's name and therefore, Hiba Abouk won't receive anything from the player who earns roughly $15 million from PSG per year.

UFC welterweight Kelvin Gastelum reacted to the same over Twitter and suggested that the move was a "game changer". He said:

"This is a game changer lol."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo seemed to agree with the notion and replied to Kelvin Gastelum's tweet while lauding Hakimi's move with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at Cejudo's tweet below:

Achraf Hakimi divorce: What did the PSG star's ex-wife say?

Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has finally broken her silence following her divorce. The two started dating back in 2018 and met while Hakimi used to play for the German club Borussia Dortmund.

After two years of dating, the two decided to tie the knot in 2020. Hakimi and Abouk also have two sons, Amin and Naim, born in 2020 and 2022. It was later revealed that the couple had decided to part ways prior to the sexual assault allegations against the 24-year-old.

However, the allegations certainly made things worse for Achraf Hakimi and his former partner. Now, Hiba Abouk has finally broken her silence following their divorce. While suggesting that she has "peace of mind" now, Abouk stated (H/T Daily Post):

"When you separate, you restructure your life, but it’s not anything special either: you’ve to take iron out of the matter. It’s true that, with two children, it is emotionally complicated, but I’m not the first and I will not be the last. The important thing is that I have the peace of mind of having tried and having done everything I had to do. There are decisions that cannot be made overnight. For me it’s a premise not to rush in moments of crisis.”

Poll : 0 votes