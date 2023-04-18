"You can't control everything in life" - PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk breaks silence after knowing footballer's fortune secret

Model and actress Hiba Abouk reacted to her divorce from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi. Abouk recently filed for divorce from the Moroccan footballer and claimed half the share of the player's fortune.

However, she shockingly came to know that none of Hakimi's wealth is in his name. Rather, the footballer keeps all his assets in his mother's name. Hence, Abouk won't be receiving any of the fortunes of the player who earns close to €300,000 per week from his current club.

Hiba Abouk recently reacted to the incident as she issued a statement that read (via The News International):

"Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment and trust that the universe has your back."

Abouk is a famed personality in her own right. Hence, her request for half of Hakimi's fortune could have been the subject of debate itself as there are doubts over whether she actually needs any financial support.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to the win against RC Lens

PSG earned a convincing 3-1 win against RC Lens in their most recent Ligue 1 clash. Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Lionel Messi were the scorers for the Parisian club.

Christophe Galtier's team created an eight-point lead over Olympique de Marseille atop the Ligue 1 table as a result of their win.

The French coach reacted to it, telling the media following the match (via GOAL):

“It was important to win. As much as we benefited from the numerical advantage, as much in the second half, we let ourselves go a little. We should have been more serious and more aggressive offensively."

Galtier added:

"We have given hope to Lens. But, we took advantage of the numerical superiority. I end the week tired; the nights were short, but always with as much determination."

PSG will return to action on April 21 to take on Angers in a Ligue 1 clash. The Black and Whites are currently the bottom-placed team in the league table.

