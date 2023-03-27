PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk breaks silence amid rape charges against defender

Achraf Hakimi's wife, Hiba Abouk, has broken her silence on the rape charges against the PSG star. She claims that the accusations are false and that she needed time to come to terms with them.

In February, Hakimi was charged with rape after the prosecutors were approached by the police. The woman did not want to press charges and went to the police for help.

Taking to Instagram, Abouk has shown support to her husband and hinted that he's being framed. She claimed that the couple are in the process of a divorce, and the charges hit hard, as it was in the middle of the process. She said:

"The accusations are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities. After having taken the decision to legally separate and to stop living together whilst awaiting the divorce procedure, which you can imagine, on top of the pain brought about by the separation, as well as having to accept the sadness that a failed project, which I gave my body and soul, brings, I was supposed to face up to this disgraceful act?"

Explaining her decision to take time to get into the right mindset before talking, she added:

"I needed time to come to terms with this shock. One must trust the legal process, especially considering the gravity of the accusation. Nonetheless, in my life, I always have been, and always will be, on the side of victims."

Hakimi and Abouk have been together for five years and married for three. The 36-year-old, an actress, has two children with the PSG star.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi swore that he's innocent, claims mother

Achraf Hakimi's mother spoke about the charges on her son and claimed that he's innocent. She added that there was a conversation with the PSG star and that he swore that nothing had happened.

"My heart tells me that my son is innocent, and he enjoys a good upbringing, just as the whole world witnesses him with his high and balanced morals, and he does not deserve what happened to him. Yes, I spoke to him about the matter, and he swore to me that he was innocent."

The investigation is yet to be concluded, but Hakimi is free to play for PSG and Morocco till then.

