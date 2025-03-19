Former UFC champion shares honest opinion on Islam Makhachev reportedly turning down Ilia Topuria fight: "It's his legacy"

A former UFC champion recently gave his take on the rumored Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria matchup and understands why Makhachev allegedly turned down Topuria for his next title defense.

A lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Topuria is highly anticipated, especially after the latter opted to vacate his 145-pound belt to pursue double champion status. However, numerous news outlets reported that Makhachev's camp denied a showdown with 'El Matador'.

Aljamain Sterling weighed in on the recent development in a video posted on his YouTube channel. Sterling stated that he understands why Makhachev does not want to face another featherweight, having already taken on Alexander Volkanovski twice while the Aussie was the featherweight champion.

'Funk Master' said:

''I respect it. I mean, I don't know if I agree but I definitely respect it. It's his legacy you know, he wants to fight a fight at 155 that means something. Him fighting another 45er especially one that hasn't done anything either. Yeah, he's still one of the all-time greats at 145 in such a short amount of time, no one could dispute with what Ilia has done but I also understand why he [Makhachev] would be like this is not a fight that moves the needle for me.''

Sterling added that Makhachev doesn't have a clear-cut frontrunner for his fifth title defense:

''What I really think for Islam, his next defense is a toss-up, it's a coin flip.''

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Makhachev submitted Renato Moicano at UFC 311 earlier this year to set a new record for the most UFC lightweight title defenses, surpassing his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Besides Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Justin Gaethje are in the 155-pound title picture.

Chael Sonnen addresses reports claiming Islam Makhachev turned down Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen has defended Islam Makhachev following the news of the Dagestani allegedly turning down a fight with Ilia Topuria.

In conversation with co-host Daniel Cormier on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen dismissed the reports, claiming that Makhachev isn't avoiding anyone. Labeling the report "fake news" and an "insult" to the reigning champion, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

''My first sense is that it's fake news, and it's a real insult to Islam. I don't think Islam is scared to fight anybody... I don't believe it to be any more than a rumor. I also think it's a little bit insulting to be the one to have to ask Islam, 'will you fight a '45 pounder?' considering that would make the third '45 pounder that Islam was forced to face.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:06):

