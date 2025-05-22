Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw makes feelings known on fighters vacating their titles to change weight classes

T.J. Dillashaw recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding UFC champions vacating their titles in favor of changing weight classes for an immediate title shot. He noted that fighters work hard for championships and should be given an opportunity to capture another if their resume warrants it.

Dillashaw had a successful MMA career that saw him capture the UFC bantamweight championship twice and successfully retain his title twice during his first reign. During his second reign as champion, he was awarded a flyweight title shot against then-champion Henry Cejudo. However, unlike Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev's situation, he was able to challenge Cejudo without having to relinquish his bantamweight championship.

In a recent episode of JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw explained why he supports the idea of champions pursuing greatness. He mentioned that champions that have achieved success in their respective divisions should be granted an opportunity to build their legacy if they have proven to deliver for the UFC. He said:

"I think it's fair to let them change weight classes, especially when matches make sense. They worked their a** off to get that belt. You should be able to make some decisions on your career and what you want to do and what the name you wanna build. And guys can come in and take the belt that's not there. I mean, it's kinda up to them. It's all about building your name and building your brand."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below:

MMA coach Eric Nicksick agrees with T.J. Dillashaw's sentiments

MMA coach Eric Nicksick also chimed in and echoed T.J. Dillashaw's sentiments regarding UFC champions vacating their championship to pursue a second championship.

In the aforementioned clip, Nicksick mentioned that the UFC have proven to be accommodating for fighters that have generated interest and gained large followings in the past and are open to them jumping the line depending on the circumstances:

"Hundred percent agree [with Dillashaw]. You're at the promotion's mercy. So I think if you move the needle, you can sell, you can do all those things, they're gonna make exceptions to the rule."

Check out the full episode featuring T.J. Dillashaw and Eric Nicksick's discussion below:

