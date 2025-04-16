Former UFC champion urges Michael Chandler to follow the Dustin Poirier route

A previous kingpin of the UFC's welterweight division has suggested Michael Chandler to follow the methodology of his former opponent, Dustin Poirier. On the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo discussed Chandler's loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

The third-round TKO loss to the former Cage Warriors titleholder caused Chandler's UFC record to fall to 2-5 overall, and the former multi-time Bellator titleholder is now on a three-fight losing skid. When touching on the lightweight pay-per-view co-main event between Pimblett and Chandler, Usman said:

"It's tough to say because like Henry, I never want to tell a man what to do or when to retire. Because you know how much fire is burning inside you. So I would never say that to another man like you need to retire. But I do think yes, that's something he needs to think about. If he's halfway there, it's something you need to seriously consider."

"Because of the damage that he is taking. Yes, he's one of the most exciting fighters in that division and definitely top ten in the company. So yes, I get that part. Yeah, I think just like Dustin; Dustin says 'hey, I want one more and then I'm done.' So I think yeah, consider it. I'm not telling you what to do but I think consider it, Mike."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Michael Chandler below (28:23):

Michael Chandler opens up on UFC 314 loss

Michael Chandler is in a difficult spot in his mixed martial arts career, with many wondering if retirement might be his best option. Amid all of this discourse, the former UFC lightweight title challenger has made a statement following UFC 314.

The 38-year-old took to his personal Instagram page to address the MMA world at large following getting finished by Paddy Pimblett in their Florida fight. In an excerpt of his thoughts on the matter, Chandler quipped:

"There are really no words to describe the pain and disappointment you feel... You just live in it... Let it take its lot and leave you with what is left. From there, you rebuild."

"The best you can do is move forward with confident expectancy and pride in the attempt. One thing is certain, I can rest knowing that I prepared the best I could and I alone was responsible for my shortcomings in that octagon."

