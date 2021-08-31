Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo explains why Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul in a boxing match

Henry Cejudo believes the next fight on Jake Paul's list should be a bout against Tommy Fury.

In the aftermath of his victory over Tyron Woodley, Paul engaged in a backstage confrontation with Fury and things look to be set up nicely for a fight between the two.

In a recently posted breakdown clip on Instagram, Henry Cejudo stated that he thinks Fury will beat Jake Paul. However, according to 'Triple C', he also believes that the Englishman doesn't understand his abilities and his length.

"Which I think Fury would actually beat him. Now I'm gonna swap. The thing with Fury is his length and I don't think he understands his ability."

Cejudo added that one vital aspect missing from Fury's game is his ability to recognize his actual range on how to connect or how to hit somebody. Elsewhere, the former UFC bantamweight champion thinks Fury is a gift and has the natural ability to fight.

"As soon as he recognizes his actual range, on how to connect or how to hit somebody. The dude is a gift, the dude has the natural ability."

Here's the full IGTV breakdown video from Henry Cejudo:

Could Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fight next?

Tommy Fury was recently victorious on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard.

Following the main event Fury got into a heated backstage exchange with Paul and it remains to be seen if the two men will finally cross paths inside the ring or not.

The pair have been taking shots with one another on social media for months and all this build-up could finally culminate in a potential showdown between the pair.

OH. MY! 😮



"You need to stop running my friend!"



"Take the fight!"@tommytntfury and @jakepaul finally came face-to-face backstage and it was absolute chaos! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1398ZTZzMZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 30, 2021

As for Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' was victorious in his fourth pro bout and extended his winning run with a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

While 'The Chosen One' did call for an immediate rematch against Paul, the chances are that the YouTuber-turned-boxer will move on to a new challenge next.

