Daniel Cormier believes that his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov is well and truly done fighting.

Cormier has said that regardless of whatever discussions Nurmagomedov may be having with the UFC "behind the scenes," he believes The Eagle won't return to the Octagon again.

Speaking to ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier said that it seems to him that Nurmagomedov doesn't wish to continue fighting, no matter how lucrative the prospect of 30-0 sounds.

Cormier also revealed that Khabib is indeed traveling to Abu Dhabi to have a conversation with the UFC top-brass, but doesn't know what it is about.

DC claimed that if Khabib's words are to be taken at face value, the latter is truly done fighting. He said what makes him believe that Khabib is retired is the fact that he's never changed his stance on the matter since making the announcement in the aftermath of UFC 254.

"When I listened to the translation of Khabib's recent comments, it felt like Khabib is saying 'you know what man, I'm good. I've accomplished everything and ultimately there's always going to be the pull for another one'. Just sounds like a guy that has made a decision and is okay with it. But, he's going to Abu Dhabi to have a conversation. I don't know what it's about but we'll wait till after that. But if he is to be taken at face value, Khabib is done."

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his decision to hang his gloves during the post-fight interview, following his spectacular win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib said that he carried a lot of emotional baggage into the fight, due to the unfortunate demise of his father and trainer Abdulmanap earlier this year. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion said that he doesn't wish to continue fighting without the presence of his father.

Dana White set to hold crunch talks with Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding a potential return

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently reiterated his stance on the matter in a recent interview with RT Sport, and clarified that he doesn't intend to carry on fighting any further.

Khabib: “I have no plans to continue fighting.”



As clear as can be. Good on him. So, can we respect the man’s decision and leave him be? Bizarre to keep saying he’ll be back soon when he keeps reiterating this stance. pic.twitter.com/IufEYEFvAg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2020

Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that he doesn't wish to fight anymore, UFC president Dana White remains adamant that the former will return for another fight inside the Octagon. Dana White reportedly stated that he will soon meet Nurmagomedov to discuss his future.

Dana White regarding LW division title, says he's giving Khabib some time and he's going to meet with him soon #UFC255 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 22, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly finished his career with a perfect 29-0 career record and is currently ranked #1 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.