Former UFC fighter who left after losing to Dricus du Plessis gives six-word prediction for rumored fight with Jake Paul

A former UFC fighter recently shared his prediction for a potential boxing showdown with Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has cemented his place as one of the leading and controversial names in crossover boxing, attracting a long list of fighters vying for a chance to face him in the ring.

Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till, now signed with the Misfits Boxing banner, hinted at "potential big fight news" last week in a post on X, suggesting that a showdown with Paul could be on the horizon for the summer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Till's comments were also addressed by Misfits Boxing co-promoter Mams Taylor, who did not outright dismiss the potential bout. Instead, he suggested the possibility of exploring a cross-promotional event with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions down the line.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Gorilla' recently responded to rumors surrounding a potential fight card that would feature him headlining against the YouTuber-turned-boxer, alongside other prominent names from both boxing promotions. Till confidently predicted an early finish in his favor:

"I win inside of four rounds."

Check out Darren Till's post below:

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old Scouser departed the UFC following a challenging stretch, securing only one victory in his last six bouts with the promotion. His final fight was against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022, where he endured a submission defeat.

'The Gorilla' is fresh off a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over Anthony Taylor in his promotional debut at Misfits Boxing 20, held at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' was last in the ring in November, where he faced 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson, clinching a unanimous decision victory.

When Jake Paul ranked Darren Till among the former UFC stars he's already defeated

Jake Paul's boxing resume primarily features a series of victories over former UFC fighters and champions, including Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Mike Perry.

In November, 'The Problem Child' took to X to rank Darren Till at the bottom of the list of former UFC fighters he has faced, sharing a clip of the Brit’s submission loss to Woodley in their title fight at UFC 228 in September 2018. He wrote:

"MMA/UFC career fact check: Silva > Woodley > Diaz > Askren > Perry > Till (got spanked by Tyron)."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

Paul currently boasts a boxing record of 11-1, with his only defeat being a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.