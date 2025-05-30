  • home icon
Former UFC fighter praises Conor McGregor's BKFC influence, reacts to Fedor Emelianenko signing tease

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 30, 2025 18:30 GMT
Conor McGregor
Fedor Emelianenko (left) may join up with BKFC if the teasing of Conor McGregor (right) can be believed with a surging BKFC heavyweight recently offering up his thoughts on both of those fighters [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Conor McGregor has done a lot for the sport of bare-knuckle boxing in the last year-plus, according to a surging BKFC heavyweight. Appearing on a recent episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Parker Porter covered multiple topics ahead of his fight with Dillon Cleckler at BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun on June 14.

When asked about how much 'The Notorious' has been a signal booster for BKFC, as a partial owner of the promotion, Porter said:

"I think he's huge. You can take everything that he did for MMA with the UFC and he's propelled that sport. The guy just knows how to grab people's attention and promote. I think it's been great for the BKFC. I feel like the BKFC is right now where the UFC was probably about ten, fifteen years ago in its stages of development."
"I think you'll see them grow to close to the same levels if not the same levels in a different way that the UFC has gotten to. It'll be a substantially more common and viewed combat sport," he added.

Check out Parker Porter's thoughts on Conor McGregor below (19:48):

youtube-cover
Parker Porter's thoughts on Conor McGregor teasing a Fedor Emelianenko signing

In the past, Conor McGregor has also teased news regarding heavyweight MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko potentially coming over to BKFC, and Parker Porter would love to be a dance partner for 'The Last Emperor' if that came to fruition.

Porter famously fought Jon Jones in MMA competition several years ago and the chance to get to fight another all-time great in combat sports seems tantalizing to him.

When addressing the Conor McGregor tease, Porter quipped:

"I've seen big things about, you know, like that Fedor has already signed with BKFC and then you see something else about it. So it's hard to tell what's actually gonna happen. But I think Fedor's the type of guy that would actually do quite well in BKFC too." (18:29 onwards)
"If I ever got the opportunity to share the ring with him, it would be amazing. Because I grew up watching him. Trying to emulate a lot of stuff and learning from him. So it would be an honor and a privilege to be able to share the ring with him and potentially fight him."
