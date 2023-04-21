Former UFC fighter set to make boxing debut in May despite having MMA fight scheduled for this weekend

Former UFC fighter Jordan Mein is gearing up for his boxing debut in May, even as he prepares for an upcoming MMA fight against Ricardo Chavez at PFC 16 this weekend.

Despite being a seasoned mixed martial artist, Mein is venturing into the world of boxing, attempting to demonstrate his versatility and skill as an athlete.

FITE @FiteTV So, you'd like to see MMA fights on a Sunday? That's exactly what you'll get from



Jordan Mein vs. Ricardo Chavez

vs. Josh Henry

Jesse Gross vs. Jimmy Sandlin

and more!



From Toronto



APR 23 | LIVE | Watch here bit.ly/PFC16FITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So, you'd like to see MMA fights on a Sunday? That's exactly what you'll get from #PFC16 on #FITE Jordan Mein vs. Ricardo Chavez @KPrepolec vs. Josh HenryJesse Gross vs. Jimmy Sandlinand more!From TorontoAPR 23 | LIVE | Watch here 👊So, you'd like to see MMA fights on a Sunday? That's exactly what you'll get from #PFC16 on #FITE.Jordan Mein vs. Ricardo Chavez@KPrepolec vs. Josh HenryJesse Gross vs. Jimmy Sandlinand more!From Toronto 🇨🇦📍APR 23 | LIVE | Watch here ➡️bit.ly/PFC16FITE twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U18EkkKnpW

Jordan Mein's decision to step into the boxing ring against an experienced opponent like 'The Real Deal' is truly remarkable. As a seasoned MMA fighter, Mein is no stranger to combat sports, but boxing is a different discipline altogether. Facing an opponent with a professional boxing record of 17 wins and 8 losses, 12 of which came from KO, is a significant challenge for any fighter.

'Young Gun' made his much-anticipated debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the hugely popular UFC 158: St. Pierre vs. Diaz card in 2013. This marked a significant milestone in his career as he stepped into the octagon to showcase his skills on a global platform.

However, after an average run, Mein and the promotion parted ways in 2018 after his win against Alex Morono. In his most recent appearance on the MMA canvas at Bellator 242 in 2020, he faced a tough opponent in Jason Jackson and suffered a loss.

When Jordan Mein retired from MMA after a loss at UFC 183

Jordan Mein's retirement from MMA after his loss at UFC 183 was a remarkable move that set him apart from many other fighters in the sport. It is rare to see a fighter leave the sport on their own terms, but Mein managed to do just that.

Despite being just 25 years old at the time of his retirement, 'Young Gun' had already amassed an impressive record, having competed as a professional fighter since the age of 14. Throughout his decade-long career, the Canadian had logged 39 fights and established himself as a talented striker.

Despite having a UFC record of 5-4, Jordan Mein's retirement decision came following his loss against Thiago Alves in 2015. However, Mein made a comeback to the sport in 2016, eager to prove himself once again. Unfortunately, he suffered two consecutive losses against Emil Weber Meek and Belal Muhammad.

Poll : 0 votes