Former UFC fighter slams Pfizer for recent shocking reveal about COVID-19 vaccine - "I’m old-fashioned and prefer science to move at a speed where it actually works"

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has slammed pharmaceutical giant Pfizer after an executive recently made a scandalous confession.

Shields took to social media and went on a rant against one of the biggest producers of the COVID-19 vaccines. The former UFC welterweight title challenger wrote:

"Yesterday a top Pfizer executive testified under oath that they never tested the vaccine to see if it stopped transmission of covid. This should be the number one news story in the world, but I’ve only seen it on Twitter."

In a second tweet, Shields added:

"Incase your wondering why Pfizer didn’t test the vaccine to see if it stopped transmission of covid. 'We had to move at the speed of science' I’m old fashion and prefer science to move at a speed where it actually works"

This comes after senior Pfizer executive Janine Small testified before the European Union Parliament. During the hearing, she was asked if the company's COVID-19 vaccine was tested to stop the transmission of the virus before it entered the market.

In response, Pfizer's president of international developed markets said:

"Regarding the question around, did we know about stopping the immunization [sic] before it entered the market? No. These, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market, and from that point of view we had to do everything at risk."

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields brings O.J. Simpson into feud with Ariel Helwani

Jake Shields recently stoked the flames of his rivalry with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. The former UFC fighter dug deep into Ariel Helwani's social media to find a photo of the reporter posing for a photo with notorious sports figure O.J. Simpson.

The feud started several years ago when Helwani criticized the former Strikeforce welterweight champ for failing a USADA drug test. However, bad blood started to boil anew last year when they crossed paths at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event.

Shields seemingly tried to shame Helwani for wearing a protective face mask, to which the reporter took offense. The two have since been at odds.

