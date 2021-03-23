Former UFC heavyweight champion explains why Dustin Poirier chose to fight Conor McGregor again over the lightweight title

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has explained why Dustin Poirier made the right choice by picking a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor over a title fight.

During the recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier said that Dustin Poirier will make more money if he fights McGregor for the third time, compared to fighting for the title.

Let's keep pushing forward! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 21, 2021

"He makes more money to fight Conor McGregor than he probably makes to go and defend and win the belt."

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier avenged his first loss to Conor McGregor by beating the latter in a historic fight. With the win, several pundits and fans expected Poirier to make his claim for the UFC lightweight title, however, 'The Diamond' instead showcased his interest in the third fight against McGregor.

With Poirier refusing to fight for the vacant lightweight title, at least for the time being, the UFC has booked a championship bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Following the official announcement of Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the UFC was quick to book Chandler and Oliveira for the main event of UFC 262. The pair will be headlining the pay-per-view that is set to take place in Houston.

When will Dustin Poirier fight Conor McGregor for the third time?

Dustin Poirier was seemingly expected to meet Conor McGregor for the third time inside the octagon in May. However, it seems like the UFC failed to reach a deal between the two fighters and the fight might've been delayed for the time being.

Advertisement

That being said, though, Poirier and McGregor are expected to meet inside the octagon this summer. The Irishman has claimed he needs activity inside the octagon and also stated his interest in fighting three times in 2021.

Without a doubt, a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be groundbreaking for the UFC.