Former UFC heavyweight champion puts opponent's lights out with brutal KO in SlapFIGHT Championship debut 

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia won his first slap-fighting match.

On April 22, Sylvia appeared in the main event of SlapFIGHT 25 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with MMA legend Mark Coleman by his side. There were concerns about the 49-year-old competing in slap-fighting after a long MMA career, but he emerged victorious with a knockout.

‘Maine-iac’ was matched up against a man that goes by ‘The Bouncer,’ with the latter being on the receiving end of a devastating slap. SlapFIGHT Championship posted the highlight on Twitter, with the caption saying:

"was successful in his debut in the #SFC25 headliner."

Sylvia responded with excitement about the experience by saying:

“Man i loved this”

Sylvia’s slap-fighting win led him to become the new SlapFight heavyweight champion. Due to the positive result, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him defend his title in the future. Some fans have wondered if ‘Maine-iac’ will join Dana White’s controversial Power Slap League. Due to the poor relationship between him and White, the answer is likely no.

Watch the highlights of Tim Sylvia's SlapFIGHT championship win below:

Tim Sylvia reveals UFC president Dana White has him blocked on Twitter

Tim Sylvia and Dana White have never been able to get on the same page. In 2008, Sylvia asked to be released from the UFC after voicing his displeasure about Brock Lesnar getting paid a lot more money than him. ‘Maine-iac’ went on to sign with Affliction, allegedly making 4x more money than he would with a win in White's promotion.

Since then, Sylvia and White have ranted about not liking each other. The former heavyweight MMA champion recently revealed that the UFC president blocked him on Twitter, captioning his post:

“Lol wonder why”

Sylvia retired from MMA in October 2013 after losing against Ruslan Magomedov in a Russian promotion called Fight Nights Global. The Maine native ended his MMA career with a 31-10 record throughout several organizations. This included the UFC, ONE Championship, Affliction, Titan FC, ProElite, Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye, and more.

Take a look at the screenshot of Dana White blocking Tim Sylvia on Twitter below:

