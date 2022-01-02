UFC didn't think my arm surgery was their problem - Heavyweight legend Tim Sylvia supports Jake Paul's challenge to Dana White

Tim Sylvia seems impressed with Jake Paul's recent challenge to Dana White. 'The Problem Child' stated he'd be willing to compete in the UFC if the UFC boss agreed to increase the minimum fighter pay and implement a long term health care plan.

UFC legend Tim Sylvia took to Twitter to reveal that, even though he was a multi-time UFC champion, he still had to pay for an arm surgery due to an injury sustained in a UFC fight.

He wrote:

"Wow this guy just wow me over. Congrats @jakepaul sincerely former 5x ufc hw champion and the guy that had to pay for another arm surgery cause the ufc didn’t think it was there problem after it happened on there watch."

Jake Paul publicly agreed to step inside the octagon and fight Jorge Masvidal in an MMA fight in the UFC on a few conditions. He asked White to provide long-term healthcare for fighters and increase their minimum payouts. He also asked the president to gurantee 50% of the annual UFC revenue to UFC fighters.

theScore @theScore



(📸: WOW. Jake Paul says he'll 'immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC' if Dana White agrees to his terms. 😳(📸: @jakepaul WOW. Jake Paul says he'll 'immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC' if Dana White agrees to his terms. 😳(📸: @jakepaul) https://t.co/4q0ptO6Erm

Tim Sylvia is one of the most accomplished heavyweights in UFC history. The 45-year-old fought in the UFC from 2002 to 2008 . Sylvia won the heavyweight championship twice and secured the interim heavyweight title once.

'The Maine-iac' publicly called out the UFC and Dana White in June last year for snubbing him and not paying for a second corrective-surgery on his arm. The very same arm he'd snapped after being submitted by Frank Mir via armbar at UFC 48.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2020/6/6/21282… Tim Sylvia thanks fans, blasts UFC snub on arm surgery: ‘If this was Chuck Liddell, there’d be no problem’ ( @MMAFightingSM Tim Sylvia thanks fans, blasts UFC snub on arm surgery: ‘If this was Chuck Liddell, there’d be no problem’ (@MMAFightingSM) mmafighting.com/2020/6/6/21282… https://t.co/Pm1c404opU

'Big' John McCarthy believes Jake Paul and Dana White could work together in the future

With Jake Paul and Dana White's rivalry reaching new heights, it is highly unlikely the two will work together anytime soon.

However, former MMA referee John McCarthy expressed his contrasting opinion on the same. 'Big' John believes the two could end up working together.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Jake Paul issues demands to Dana White in exchange for boxing retirement, move to UFC mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/ufc-ne… Jake Paul issues demands to Dana White in exchange for boxing retirement, move to UFC mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/ufc-ne…

On his podcast, McCarthy argued that even though Dana White is not fond of Jake Paul, he will not avoid bringing 'The Problem Child' over to the UFC to make more money.

According to McCarthy:

"Jake has already said that he's moving to MMA...Especially with all the stuff he's been saying, all the things he's been doing, and then the win streak he has against some of your ex-fighters and stuff like that? It would be easy to sell and you would make a ton of money. If there's one thing I know Dana is not against, he is definitely not against making money. He loves to sell pay-per-views, so I think it would be a beneficial partnership for both."

Watch the full podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew