Former UFC heavyweight goes in on Logan Paul for trying to “bankrupt” Dillon Danis with lawsuit proceedings

The upcoming showdown between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has generated significant buzz, with Danis targeting Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, on social media.

Danis' controversial tweets have led to a $150,000 lawsuit and a Temporary Restraining Order filed by Agdal. The lawsuit is expected to cost Danis around $400,000 in legal fees, even if he wins the 'Maverick.'

In a recent episode of the "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast, Logan Paul commented on the lawsuit, suggesting that more legal charges may be pending against Danis. He characterized the situation as a major challenge for Danis, stating:

"It's heavy dude. I'll be honest, it's a fing .50 caliber Adamantium bullet to the dome. He's fed... We're about to catch a predator on October 14."

Jake Paul further added that Danis would have to fight to cover his mounting legal expenses.

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub weighed in on the situation, expressing his disappointment with the lawsuit. Schaub took to social media to share his perspective, writing:

"This bums me out. First rule of fight club 1. Don’t sue another fighter building the fight."

The lawsuit has added an extra layer of intrigue to the Danis vs. Paul bout, making it not only a grudge match but also a possible high-stakes financial endeavor for Danis, who will need to secure a significant payday to cover his legal costs.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Fight details and how to watch

The highly anticipated showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is set to take place this Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The fight is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, providing fans with plenty of action to look forward to. Both fighters will weigh no more than 195 pounds on Friday afternoon. Logan Paul is expected to have a significant size advantage over his opponent, as Dillon Danis' previous MMA fights were contested at 175 pounds.

The Paul vs. Danis fight will be exclusively available on DAZN pay-per-view. For UK fans, the cost to watch the event will be £19.99. To access the pay-per-view, viewers must have an active subscription to DAZN. Additionally, the first month of DAZN is available for just £1 for current non-subscribers. DAZN can be streamed on various devices, including laptops, smart TVs, and the mobile app.