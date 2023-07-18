Former UFC KO artist 'losing respect' for boxers after multiple unanswered callouts

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa recently expressed his frustration at boxers not answering his callouts.

'The Poster Boy' also said he was losing respect for such boxers and named three high-profile pugilists who irked him.

The 43-year-old California-born Englishman signed with the UFC in July 2012 and made his promotional debut against former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Kyle Kingsbury in September.

He won the fight via round two TKO. After a career spanning over a decade, Manuwa retired in June 2019 with a record of 17-6. He was on a four-fight losing slide.

Soon after his retirement, Jimi Manuwa turned his attention to boxing and called out David Haye, Hasim Rehman Jr., and Derek Chisora.

While Manuwa undoubtedly made up his mind to fight world-class boxers and former champions, the former UFC light heavyweight fighter was left hanging by all three.

Jimi Manuwa recently took to Twitter to address the snubs and aired his frustration about his unanswered callouts. Claiming that he was losing respect for those names, he wrote:

"I called out @davidhaye- nothing. I called out @_HasimRahmanJr - nothing. I called out @DerekWarChisora... Why don’t boxers want to fight? I’m losing respect."

Former UFC middleweight champion eyeing martial arts return after Georges St-Pierre's request

Georges St-Pierre is set to make his highly anticipated return to martial arts in a grappling-only event at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event in December.

While 'Rush' has not confirmed an opponent yet, the Canadian MMA legend recently expressed his eagerness to bring one of his former rivals on board as his opponent.

The opponent St-Pierre had in mind was fellow UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. It appears St-Pierre reached out to the former middleweight champion to compete in the event and extended an offer to train him alongside legendary jiu-jitsu coach John Danaher in Austin, Texas.

'The Count' confirmed the news via a video uploaded to his YouTube channel and said he is seriously considering the offer. Popular MMA-based Twitter handle @mma_orbit summarized the video and tweeted:

"Michael Bisping says that Georges St. Pierre has asked him to compete on the Fight Pass Invitational card he is grappling on in December (NOT against GSP). GSP has offered to help train Bisping alongside John Danaher at his gym in Austin, Texas. Bisping says he’s considering the offer. [per Bisping’s YT channel]."

Georges St-Pierre last faced Michael Bisping in a middleweight title fight in 2017. Returning after four years away, 'Rush' won via third-round submission to become the fourth two-division champion in promotional history.