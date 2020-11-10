Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping to play the lead in boxing movie

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping is set to play the lead protagonist in the movie The Journeyman. The motion picture is an adaptation of British author Mark Turley's book called Journeymen: The Other Side of the Boxing Business, a New Perspective on the Noble Art.

UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping will be portraying the role of Kenny "The Beast" Breen, who is a past-his-prime boxer steeped in alcoholism and drug abuse.

Despite being diagnosed with serious neurological damage, Michael Bisping's character still continues to fight in the professional circuit, hoping to reach the milestone of hundred bouts to his name.

Welcome aboard, Mr. Bisping. As David Ansen once wrote, I have no doubt that this will be “a harmonic convergence of player and part that happens once in a blue moon.” Many thanks to Jason Tobin for connecting us. -Dax https://t.co/t8NeJ2trnB — Dax Phelan (德飛倫) (@daxphelan) November 9, 2020

Michael Bisping in Hollywood

This is obviously not the first time Michael Bisping will be appearing on the big screen. The MMA star landed a small role in the third instalment of the XXX franchise, named XXX: Return of the Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel.

Michael Bisping has also been in the 2017 continuation of the Twin Peaks series and had a short cameo role at the end of 2018 movie, Den of Thieves. He portrayed the role of Roy Shaw in sports drama My Name Is Lenny, which happens to be the penultimate movie of legendary late British actor, John Hurt.

Michael Bisping has stepped foot into Netflix as well, as one of the four presenters of the reality show Hyperdrive.

The Journeyman will be his next project, which is being directed by Dax Phelan of Jasmine and The Other Side of the Wind fame. Phelan acquired the rights of the book from Turley a few months back and will co-write the screenplay adaptation with the author.

It was reported by Deadline back in September that Phelan and his team were looking for real life boxers for the main cast, including the lead role. Dax Phelan commented that Michael Bisping would bring an authenticity to the role that no one else could.

"For obvious reasons, Mike brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could. His contributions to the script have been insightful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him."

The storyline of the movie is heavily influenced by the boxing career of real-life journeyman Johnny Greaves, who is onboard the film's crew as a technical advisor.

The movie will be shot in UK, which is why the creative team is looking for a UK producing partner at the moment. They will present the movie at American Film Market along with LHCo Distribution Liaison, which is currently being held online due to COVID-19.