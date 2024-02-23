Former UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer stuns in all-black "cowgirl" look, social media erupts - "Rodeos look good on ya!"

Brittney Palmer was once one of the most recognizable UFC octagon girls. Thus, it is no surprise that she draws significant fan attention from those who follow her work as a ring girl whenever she takes to Instagram with a post. This was the case two days ago when she uploaded a new picture of herself.

She can be seen wearing a black leather cowgirl ensemble, contrasted only by a white hat. As expected, fans arrived in droves at the comment section of her post, with many praising her for her attire and overall physical appearance.

One fan complimented her on her fashion choice.

"Country looks GOOD on you"

This was echoed by fellow model Lauren Drain.

"Rodeos look good on ya!!! Yeehaww!"

More compliments came Palmer's way.

"You are absolutely gorgeous"

Even more were stunned by how well Palmer took to the cowgirl style.

"Wut a beautiful cowgirl"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Brittney Palmer's latest Instagram post

Having been with the UFC for years, Palmer retired from her octagon girl duties alongside close friend Arianny Celeste, with whom she spent a long stretch as a fundamental part of the promotion's pageantry. Now, she has fully committed to her modeling, with a new interest in art as well.

While she is no longer tied to the UFC in any official or professional capacity, she continues to be a fan of both the promotion and sport, tuning in to the fights and even being part of a Monster Energy-sponsored podcast, UNLEASHED.

Brittney Palmer was once caught in an awkward moment with her UNLEASHED co-host and Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Last year, Marlon Vera made an appearance on the UNLEASHED podcast. Brittney Palmer was present as the co-host but found herself spectating a strange interaction as her co-host confused 'Chito' for Bellator legend Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire. Fortunately, the UFC bantamweight didn't walk out of the interview.

Check out Brittney Palmer and her co-host interviewing Marlon Vera:

Expand Tweet

Even more fortunate, however, was that Palmer quickly redirected the entire interview to salvage it and keep it from going off the rails. Nevertheless, it ranks among the most awkward moments in MMA podcast history.