UFC ring girl Brookliyn Wren breaks a fan's heart by confirming Arianny Celeste's current status

Arianny Celeste has seemingly ended her career as a UFC ring girl as confirmed by Brookliyn Wren.

Celeste was brought on by the UFC in 2006 as a ring girl and, over the years, has won multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and has garnered a huge fan following. However, it looks like her time in the ring has come to an end after it was confirmed by a fellow UFC ring girl that the 37-year-old is not a ring girl anymore.

Responding to a fan who asked about Arianny Celeste's current status on Twitter, Brookliyn Wren claimed that despite the fact that Celeste is not a ring girl anymore, she's still with the company. She said:

"No, she's still with the company though"

While her current role with the UFC is unclear, it is worth noting that Celeste is a full-time model and has worked with major publications like Sports Illustrated, Playboy, and Maxim. Additionally, the 37-year-old is also on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyFans.

Arianny Celeste recalls her craziest experience as a UFC ring girl

Having worked with the UFC for over 15 years, Celeste has been a part of many great moments. However, there was a crazy incident that left her and her fellow ring girls rather scared.

During her appearance on the UNLEASHED podcast earlier this year, Arianny Celeste spoke about the post-fight brawl between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The 2018 bout between the two has gone down in the history books but for not the right reasons.

While the fight was won by Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission in the fourth round, a huge brawl broke out after 'The Eagle' decided to jump over the cage and attack McGregor's team following his victory.

Recalling the incident, Arianny Celeste spoke about how the ring girls rushed toward the dressing room as the brawl unfolded. She said:

“It was crazy, I just looked at the girls and I was like go, we need to go now. Brooklyn stayed packed she’s like what’s going on um but yeah, we just started running for the um the dressing room there’s also like security right behind us that was like pushing us to go, so we were fine.”

Catch her comments in the video below (41:58):

