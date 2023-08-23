Former UFC star answers burning question of Sean O'Malley becoming as big as Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley's sensational knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title has ignited conversations about his potential rise to superstardom, drawing comparisons to Conor McGregor's meteoric ascent.

O'Malley's victory at UFC 292 showcased his ability to evade takedowns and deliver a stunning counter right hand, leading to a knockout reminiscent of McGregor's iconic victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 194. The knockout not only earned O'Malley the bantamweight title but also a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, underlining his status as a rising star in the sport.

The notion of 'Sugar' potentially surpassing the Irishman's legacy has been a topic of discussion, with even former two-division champion and hall of famer Daniel Cormier suggesting that Sean O'Malley could follow in 'The Notorious' footsteps.

Cormier expressed on his podcast that O'Malley could emulate McGregor's business success and fighting ability, positioning himself as a potential long-term champion.

However, former UFC fighter Darren Till expressed a contrasting view, dismissing the idea that the newly crowned bantamweight champ could overshadow McGregor's fame. In an interview with BettingSitesUK, Till firmly stated:

"No. No one’s going to be a bigger name than Conor. Forget about that."

As 'Sugar' continues his journey in the UFC and aims to solidify his position as a dominant force in the bantamweight division, the comparison to McGregor serves as a testament to his rising popularity.

While opinions may vary on whether he can ultimately eclipse McGregor's fame, there's no denying that O'Malley's remarkable skills and charismatic presence have been quite captivating.

What did Sean O'Malley say about his comparison to Conor McGregor?

In the aftermath of his remarkable victory that clinched him the UFC bantamweight title, Sean O'Malley took a moment to delve into the frequent comparisons often made between him and former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

At the post-fight press conference, O'Malley was asked to share his perspective on the parallels that are often drawn between his fighting style and that of 'The Notorious' McGregor.

O'Malley's response was candid and reflective of his keen self-awareness. He stated:

“Yeah, I mean, Conor’s a high-level striker. I’m a high-level striker. I was, even in the warm-up... like when I was in the Octagon and he was making his walk out – boom! I’m sure the people will find the replays of it."

