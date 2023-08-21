Sean O'Malley declared 'the second coming' of Conor McGregor by UFC commentator and Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier

Sean O'Malley scored a massive knockout over Aljamain Sterling in his first-ever title fight at UFC 292. The new bantamweight champion's statement victory ushers in a new reign in the division.

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier spoke on his YouTube channel and compared Sean O'Malley to Conor McGregor. The Irishman redefined the sport and put on a larger than life persona for the fans.

'DC' related O'Malley's pre-fight prediction:

“I talked to Sean about what the perfect night looks like, what does Saturday night look like Sean? What is ideal for you? How does your story come to a conclusion this weekend? He said, 'I’m gonna knock him out.' And it’s hard to envision that when you talk about a guy like Aljamain Sterling... Sean O’Malley did it with a punch tonight. He was able expertly slide out of range, land a right hand that ended the night of the former champion. This place was on fire for this kid. He is, no bullsh*t, he is almost the second coming of McGregor."

Daniel Cormier then explained the positives of the comparison and termed 'Sugar' capable of all the reasons:

"And when I say the second coming of McGregor, that’s a really good thing. He should not fight those comparisons. As he said on the interview, Conor’s rich, Conor does great business.. Sean O’Malley can do all those same things. He proved tonight that he also has the fighting ability to not only win a championship but possibly reign atop the division for a long time because the man he beat tonight was a guy that has the most title defences in the history of the sport.”

Sean O'Malley addresses comparisons to Conor McGregor - "I'm a high-level striker"

Sean O'Malley has finally scaled to the top of the bantamweight division and made good on years of hype and frenzy around him.

'Sugar' has often been compared to former lightweight champion Conor McGregor for his flamboyant personality. In the post-fight press conference, O'Malley addressed the comparisons and agreed to similarities in his and McGregor's striking.

“Yeah, I mean, Conor’s a high-level striker. I’m a high-level striker. I was, even in the warm… like when I was in the Octagon and he was making his walk out – boom! I’m sure the people will find the replays of it."

