Former UFC star baffled by Daniel Dubois allegedly offering Jake Paul a heavyweight title shot in Instagram DMs: "Yall doing too much"

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has reacted to heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois allegedly calling out Jake Paul. It all started when Paul uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram story that showed a message from Dubois to the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

In the message, Dubois congratulated Paul for his recent victory over Mike Tyson and then proposed a matchup between the two for the heavyweight title. His message read:

"Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world. This is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let's get it on."

Check out a screenshot of the message from Daniel Dubois to Jake Paul:

Paul shares a screenshot of Dubois' message

It must be noted that the authenticity of the screenshot of Paul's Instagram story is yet to be confirmed. The post, however, caught the attention of Derek Brunson, who saw the screenshot on X and reacted. The former UFC middleweight was clearly taken aback by Dubois' offer of a title shot to Jake Paul. Brunson wrote:

"Buddy offered Jake Paul a heavyweight title shot. Y'all doing too much!!!"

Check out Derek Brunson's reaction below:

Jake Paul lays down his future plans in boxing

Jake Paul recently locked horns with boxing legend Mike Tyson on Nov. 15. The event was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and was streamed live across the world on Netflix. The fight also marked the streaming giant's entry into the world of live sports broadcasting.

'The Problem Child' got the better of Tyson on the night and coasted to a comfortable unanimous decision victory. A few days later, Paul uploaded a post on X, where he outlined his plans for his future in the sport of boxing.

He stated that his priority is to build and develop his promotion, Most Valubale Promotions (MVP), win a world tile and be involved in huge fighting events. Paul tweeted:

"My boxing path forward: Building MVP (the company will be focused on women & prospects and cultural events in any sport), becoming a world champion, and doing massive events along the way."

Check out Paul's post below:

