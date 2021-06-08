Former UFC star Dan Hardy proposes titanic showdown between Logan Paul and Bellator legend

After witnessing Logan Paul survive eight rounds against one of the very best in the world of combat sports in Floyd Mayweather, fans and pundits alike have been left surprised. The world seems to be calling for more action from the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

39-year-old analyst and former UFC fighter Dan Hardy was one of the first proponents from the MMA community to weigh in on Paul's hypothetical future. Hardy took to Twitter, calling for a scrap between Logan Paul and Michael 'Venom' Page inside the cage.

Call me crazy, but I’d want to see @LoganPaul v @Michaelpage247 in the @BellatorMMA cage!



I might even do a breakdown on it!



Get it done, @ScottCoker! 🔥 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 7, 2021

Calling on Scott Coker to "get it done," Dan Hardy left fans with a lot to think about as far as Paul's debut in MMA is concerned. That said, a fight with Michael 'Venom' Page might grant combat sports purists something they've been craving for a long time: a spectacular knockout of one of the Paul brothers.

Scott Coker more than happy to welcome Logan Paul

While the likes of Dana White have been rather skeptical about offering Logan Paul a chance in the octagon, Bellator MMA head honcho Scott Coker supports Paul's prospects inside the cage.

In fact, Coker made his way to Hard Rock Stadium in a bid to watch the action unfold in real-time. After the event, Coker offered his two cents about Logan Paul's prospects in his cage, and if he'd let Paul compete at Bellator:

“The answer is absolutely. I think this kid has shown athletic ability to go in there with Floyd but also we know he’s a high school all-star wrestler from Ohio. If he wanted to get into MMA, we would do it."

With the support of one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world, Paul's possible campaign into the world of mixed martial arts already has a solid foundation.

Whether he can find success in the cage is something that remains to be seen.

Logan Paul's tendency to clinch finally pays off

Although the 26-year-old was heavily criticized for spending a lot of time clinching with the former five-division champion, MMA fans were offered a glimmer of hope.

What's more, the uninhibited entertainer went on to talk about his prospects inside the cage:

“I was grabbing him, yeah,” Paul told reporters. “I’d do MMA, for sure, because I am a good grappler. You know, I’m a wrestler at heart.”

Logan Paul has a history of wrestling at the high school level in Ohio, which is more than what can be said about his background in the sport of boxing.

Furthermore, if what Paul says about his wrestling skills is to be believed, he might be able to hold his own against some of the best fighters in MMA.

$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020

That said, his aura and the attention that he commands paid dividends as they accrued global attention to his latest PPV.

Admittedly, the presence of an undefeated legend in Floyd Mayweather certainly helped; however, the hype that has built around the YouTuber is real. Furthermore, one cannot be faulted for believing that his foray into MMA won't be received just as well.

