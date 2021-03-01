How good was Logan Paul's wrestling record at Ohio University? 

Logan Paul may have recently turned professional as a boxer but the YouTube star has been wrestling since his high school days. He's also regarded as a very talented wrestler.

According to Patch, Logan Paul was a gifted wrestler in both high school and college. He was ranked fifth in the OHSAA State Championships back in 2013, during his final year of high school. Paul later joined the wrestling team at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and qualified for OHSAA Division I Individual Championships in 2013.

With his school being recognized as NCAA-Division 1 for wrestling, the fact that Logan Paul was on the team is a pretty impressive achievement for the YouTube star. He dropped out of college after just one year though, to focus on his career as a YouTuber. Sadly, it was the end of Logan Paul's short-lived but interesting wrestling career.

Last year, Logan Paul took to Twitter to challenge all YouTube celebrities and influencers to a wrestling match with him. He even promised a sum of $10,000 to anyone who would be able to beat him. Interestingly, UFC star Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis responded to Logan Paul's challenge by counter-offering him $1 million to beat him.

When Logan Paul wrestled Paulo Costa

Logan Paul also wrestled with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. When the two sparred with the boxing gloves on, Costa dropped Logan Paul with a strike that landed flush on the temple. However, Paul held his own when it came to wrestling.

Costa admitted that Logan Paul's wrestling skills took him by surprise. He even praised Paul for displaying the spirit of a true fighter and hailed him as 'very skilled' in a press conference ahead of UFC 248.

“Ninety percent of guys who go to train MMA have good technique, but not hard spirit, not big heart, you know?” Costa told Paul. “You have both.”

Paul is supposed to fight undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather, later this year.