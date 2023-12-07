Former UFC star left speechless after learning about one of Rubi Rose's O*lyFans subscribers offering to pay $400,000 for a response

American rapper Rubi Rose may have one former UFC fighter rethinking his career.

Amid the continued popularity of OnlyFans, American rapper Rubi Rose has been very public about her success through the platform and revealed another one of her fan interactions on social media. Rose posted a text message exchange with one of her followers, offering nearly $400 thousand just for her to send a response, catching the attention of Darren Till.

Darren Till could hardly believe the post, quote tweeting:

"Does this baldy nugget know what kind of bird he could get for £400K? I am speechless"

While the fan — whom Rose had saved in her phone as 'Brandon weird OF fan' — did not directly offer $400 thousand, he texted the rapper that he would send her 10 Bitcoin for just a 'one word' response. The fan claimed his Bitcoin offer was worth nearly $400 thousand, followed by sending a screenshot of his crypto assets.

The specific text chain was not the only message Rose leaked from 'Brandon' as the American tweeted another series of messages from the same fan. Rose scrolled quickly through the chat but left enough time for fans to see a long series of unanswered paragraphs, some in a hostile tone.

Rose captioned the post:

"Tat my face on u so I know its real"

Rose paired the text messages with a short video featuring a man's leg, presumably the fan obliging and purchasing a tattoo of her face.

Who is Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose, whose full name is Rubi Rose Benton, is one of the most popular female American rappers in 2023.

Rose initially gained international recognition as an associate of the rap group Migos, appearing in a 2016 music video 'Bad and Boujee.' Rose has since launched her own music career while simultaneously making appearances as a model.

Since the recent rise of OnlyFans, Rose has been amongst the platform's top users and advocates. Rose has promoted her account numerous times and boasted about her successful sales through the site.

To the surprise of some, Rose is also a graduate of Georgia State University. The rapper received her degree in politics in May 2020, four years after her initial rise to fame.