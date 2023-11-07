Who is Rubi Rose? Closer look at rapper who Paul Pierce called his 'crush' on Twitter

After he admitted his feelings for rapper Rubi Rose on Twitter, Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was targeted by fans on social media. In the wake of Pierce's reply, many NBA fans have wondered, 'Who is Rubi Rose?' This article will explain more about the 26-year-old who caught the attention of The Truth.

According to IMDb, Rose is a rapper who gained popularity following the release of Migos' 'Bad and Boujee.' After gaining attention for her looks, Rose parlayed the fame into a music career of her own.

She was first signed to the music label 'Hitco.' However, she parted ways with the label in 2023. At the time, she signed with 'Interscope,' one of the biggest labels in the world. While she has been making waves on social media around the NBA community for her looks, she's also gearing up for an album release next year.

Since bursting on the scene in 2018 with her remix of Playboi Carti's "On Top," Rose has continued to make hits of her own, most notably "Big Mouth" in 2019. The following year, she appeared on Cardi B's "WAP" music video, earning her even more fans.

With plenty of attention on her, Rose then released her first mixtape, "For the Streets," in 2020. With the release, she had solidified her spot in the hip-hop scene, landing on the famed XXL 2021 Freshman List.

Looking at Paul Pierce's recent Tweet directed at Rubi Rose

This week, Rubi Rose posted a selfie on Twitter with the caption: "Wake up to a bad b***h," racking up millions of views on the platform. In the replies, the former NBA champion responded, writing: "My crush," as seen below.

The response sparked plenty of reactions from NBA fans around the league, many of whom were quick to crack jokes at Pierce's expense. One fan pointed out that Pierce is now older than his famed 34 jersey number, while his self-reported crush is just 26 years old.

Pierce responded to the Tweet, calling the user ugly, which only amplified the heated back and forth. The user then responded with a video of Draymond Green talking trash to Pierce late in his career, shutting down the exchange with the Hall of Famer.

Pierce, of course, has gotten himself in trouble in the past for his online antics, most recently making comments while under the assumption that he wasn't on a live feed. As his former teammate Kevin Garnett repeatedly informed him, the cameras were rolling, and the video was being broadcast to the Internet.

Despite that, Pierce seems unfazed by his recent social media struggles and has shown little care for the viral moments he unknowingly creates. After Rose saw his response to her selfie, she posted her phone number, asking him to text her, meaning Pierce may not have fallen short.