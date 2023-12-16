Former UFC star Nate Diaz gives big update about next fight during Karate Combat broadcast

Nate Diaz has not been in action since August.

However, the former UFC fighter hopes to change that and have a fight on the cards before February next year. He was in attendance at the latest Karate Combat event, Karate Combat 43: Pettis vs. Henderson and mentioned on the broadcast that he would like to have a fight booked by early next year.

This was reported by Nick Baldwin on X:

"Nate Diaz says on the Karate Combat broadcast he wants to book his next fight by February."

The report did not specify whether Nate Diaz mentioned if his next outing would be in boxing or mixed martial arts.

Diaz last fought against Jake Paul in August in his professional boxing debut, losing the 10-round bout via unanimous decision.

Jake Paul says there is silence on Nate Diaz's end despite being offered $10 million for an MMA fight

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's boxing matchup went the social media star's way but there was numerous talks before and after the bout to do the whole thing again in Diaz's forte, a mixed martial arts setting.

Paul addressed the rematch in a recent interview with Dan Rafael on Fight Freak Unite and mentioned that despite a $10 million offer on the table, Diaz and his team have not responded:

"I wanted to run it [back] in MMA. But you had the $10 million offer to him and there's still silence on his end other than some, you know, tweets that he's clearly high... I think he got the paycheck from our fight like, 'Wow, that's big. That's massive.' And then wants to do it again but is just not willing to risk it in MMA." [4:25 - 4:53]

Paul continued that he was confident of a dominant victory once again and that Diaz was trying to avoid a similar fate as their boxing bout:

"He knows what would happen there [in a mixed martial arts bout] and I believe I would clearly dominate him and ruin his legacy, so I don't think he's willing to risk it for the money." [4:55 - 5:03]

Check out Paul's comments in the full podcast below: