Former UFC star Rachael Ostovich reacts after Israel Adesanya points out Joe Rogan calling Iasmin Lucindo a 'young man'

Joe Rogan's comments when Iasmin Lucindo and Amanda Lemos walked toward the cage at UFC 313 went viral on social media. Israel Adesanya pointed out that Rogan referred to Lucindo as a 'young man' while she was walking out to take on Lemos. Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich reacted to the clip as Adesanya posted it with his reaction on his Instagram account.

Rogan is a key member of the UFC's color commentary team and conducts post-fight interviews of the fighters inside the octagon. The 57-year-old has been associated with the global mixed martial arts giant for decades. He was discharging his duties cageside at the recently concluded UFC 313 when he accidentally called Lucindo a 'young man.'

The former UFC middleweight champion posted the excerpt of the video online in which Rogan is heard saying:

"Amanda Lemos is very dangerous, very dangerous, but this young man has tremendous potential."

Former UFC star Rachael Ostovich showed up in the comments section and offered her reaction by posting a bunch of emojis:

Screenshot courtesy: @stylebender's comments section on Instagram

When Joe Rogan expressed his liking of trash-talking in combat sports with Jiri Prochazka

Joe Rogan had former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka as his guest on episode #165 of The JRE MMA Show. The pair exchanged thoughts on various things related to the fight business.

During the conversation, the famed UFC color commentator revealed his liking for trash-talking in combat sports. Mentioning the historic KO of Jose Aldo at UFC 194 by Conor McGregor after a tense buildup, Rogan said:

"It gets a lot of people excited, which makes me happy because I want more people to watch the sport. But also, there is a psychological aspect, especially Conor McGregor. He is so good at talking s*it that he gets people so angry, like when he fought Jose Aldo, for instance. No one had treated Jose Aldo any way other than with respect, he was one of the greatest champions, he is an elite fighter, he defended his title multiple times."

He continued:

"He destroyed his division, but you could tell, all that s*it talking from Conor had an effect on him emotionally. And I think his ego made him go out of line, so he ran right at Conor and tried to hit him, and Conor stepped back and cracked him."

Watch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:04:04):

