Former UFC star has a three-word reaction to Jake Paul's opponent Andre August's training footage

A former UFC star recently weighed in and shared a three-word reaction after training footage of Jake Paul's opponent, Andre August surfaced on social media.

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has not been afraid to share his thoughts on social media. Recently, he aimed at the 35-year-old after coming across a tweet of him shadowboxing. 'The Gorilla' mentioned that he wasn't very impressed by what he watched and let it be known what he thought about 'The Problem Child' next opponent.

Till wrote:

"He’s f***ing shit"

Tweet regarding Darren Till's reaction to Andre August's training footage

Unlike the YouTuber-turned-boxer's previous opponents, Andre August isn't a notable fighter with a large following or a former MMA champion. 'The Problem Child' has only fought one other professional boxer, Tommy Fury, which saw him lose a hard-fought split decision.

The 35-year-old boasts a pro record of 10-1 with 5 of his wins coming via KO/TKO, while Paul comes into the fight with a 7-1 pro boxing record and 4 wins coming via KO/TKO. It remains to be seen whether 'The Problem Child' has his next opponent lined up and whether Darren Till could be the one he calls out should he defeat August.

Jake Paul claims money doesn't motivate him in boxing

Jake Paul recently opened up about his aspirations as a professional boxer and claimed that money doesn't motivate him or dictate his decisions.

While speaking to journalist Dan Rafael, the YouTuber-turned-boxer mentioned that he is focused solely on his development as a fighter and accomplishing his goals of being a boxing world champion, saying:

"I've grossed, you know, $250,000,000 in pay-per-view in three years and it's just not about the business. I have, you know, money coming in so many other ways and so many businesses that it's just like, 'Yo, we don't need to do that.' Sure, it's great but I'm truly focused on the sport of boxing and my skill set." [7:22 - 7:47]

Check out the full interview: