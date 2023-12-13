WATCH: Jake Paul gets into heated argument with Andre August's coach during press conference

The Jake Paul vs. Andre August press conference got wild earlier today.

'The Problem Child' is currently set to return to the ring this Friday night in Orlando. The bout will be Paul's first since a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in August. That contest was the first ten-rounder of the YouTuber's career and his first since losing to Tommy Fury.

He's now slated to return this weekend against the relatively unknown August. The 10-1-1 pro boxer is coming off a win in August, his first bout in nearly four years. That fight was seemingly enough for him to get a crack at Paul.

Jake Paul's next fight against Andre August differs from his previous one. The YouTuber has admitted that this bout is largely about improving, not money. He's admitted that he won't make much from it and honestly doesn't care about promoting the event.

Still, that didn't stop him from getting into a shouting match earlier today. At the Paul vs. August press conference, The YouTuber argued with his opponent's coach. He first alleged:

"Did your coach tell you that I dropped him in sparring too? Or did he not tell you that? You remember that? Your coach didn't tell you that?"

A man, presumably August's coach, shouted:

"What about when I dropped you? Had to pick you up. Hey, what're you talking about? You've got work right here! You talking to me? Talk to him!"

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul vs. Andre August press conference staredown

Jake Paul and Andre August finally got to go face-to-face earlier today.

'The Problem Child's' allegation that he dropped his next opponent's coach didn't really shake August. The press conference between the two was largely tame, save for the brief argument featuring the trainer.

Still, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was as confident as ever. While he previously stated that he didn't care about promotion, Paul cares about the fight, no doubt. At today's press conference, he predicted an early knockout win over August.

Regardless, Jake Paul's argument with Andre August did lead to an intense press conference face-off. The two boxers are clearly ready for Friday night and seemed stoic during the staredown.

Still, Paul again taunted August during the faceoff. He stated:

"Your coach tell you that I dropped him? He didn't tell you that right? I'm going to post it on Twitter after the press conference. He didn't tell you that did he? The guy teaching you got f******* dropped."

Expand Tweet