Andre August almost missed out on the Jake Paul fight because of one mistake

Jake Paul vs. Andre August nearly failed to come to fruition.

This Friday night, 'The Problem Child' will return to the boxing ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August. That victory was the first 10-round fight of his career, a massive step forward in his development.

This bout is largely much of the same theme. Only, this time, Paul won't face a former MMA fighter, but an established professional boxer. On Friday night, he will return to the ring for an eight-round bout with August - a bout largely about gaining experience.

However, Andre August nearly missed out on the opportunity itself. Speaking in a recent interview with The Sun, the 10-1-1 boxer discussed how the fight came together. According to August, he was asked about the fight in early October.

However, he didn't know that the offer was legit and ignored it for a bit. He eventually replied two weeks later, and he got the fight signed with Jake Paul. In the interview, the boxer stated:

"Yeah, I could've lost the opportunity. He had been texting me since October, I think. I was ignoring him at first, I didn't reach back out to them until the end of October. Like two weeks after, when I learned who it actually was, trying to get me to fight... So yeah, I could've lost it. But they kept reaching out, they were persistent."

See his comments in the video below (3:00)

Who is fighting on the Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard?

Thankfully for fans, Jake Paul vs. Andre August is happening this Friday night.

For those who don't like 'The Problem Child' or his fights, this bout is a bit different. There hasn't been some crazy big build-up, and it's more about the actual contest and less about influencer drama.

Still, the card itself is a lot of fun beyond the main event. The co-main event features two of the most entertaining women's boxers on the planet, as Shadasia Green will take on Franchon Crews Dezurn. The two will fight for super middleweight gold.

Light middleweight prospect Yoenis Tellez will return to the ring to face Livan Navarro. Meanwhile, young welterweight Elijah Flores will return to face Javier Mayoral. Lastly, heavyweights Lorenzo Medina and Joshua Temple will also meet.

This DAZN card is a thrilling one, even beyond Jake Paul vs. Andre August. In stark contrast to the YouTuber's career thus far, this event won't air on pay-per-view.